The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,051,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 26,483 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.9% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $851,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $310.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $320.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

