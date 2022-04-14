The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,328,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,809 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.34% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $49,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.32. 2,604,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,259. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on IPG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

