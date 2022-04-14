The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group posted earnings per share of ($1.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Liberty Braves Group.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Liberty Braves Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

NASDAQ BATRK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,887. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. JNE Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,337,000. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 100,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

