The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Short Interest Down 90.6% in March

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the March 15th total of 151,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of RSTGF stock remained flat at $$0.85 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. The Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.75.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSTGF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays downgraded The Restaurant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised The Restaurant Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
