The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 339.4% from the March 15th total of 320,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 771,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Very Good Food in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Very Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Very Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Very Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Very Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000.

Get Very Good Food alerts:

NASDAQ VGFC opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Very Good Food has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51.

The Very Good Food Company Inc, a plant-based food technology company, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based meats and other food alternatives in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Very Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Very Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.