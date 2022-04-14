The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.2% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 3,150,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,759 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.35. 7,636,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,663,625. The firm has a market cap of $240.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $190.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,568 shares of company stock worth $3,875,472. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.