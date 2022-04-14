THEKEY Price Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, THEKEY has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $985,016.50 and $31,255.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 854.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

