Theodore B. Young Sells 12,500 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $192,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,658,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,119,000 after purchasing an additional 53,198 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 57,132 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

