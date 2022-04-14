Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.9% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $30,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 24,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 23,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

NYSE:TMO traded up $5.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $576.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,189. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $225.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $566.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $598.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.72 and a twelve month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.