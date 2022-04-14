TheStreet Downgrades Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) to C+

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 22.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 14,561 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 177,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth about $763,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,120,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 56,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 148,822 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.