Thorstarter Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last Week (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. Thorstarter has a total market capitalization of $7.66 million and approximately $531,585.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0950 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thorstarter has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00044470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.56 or 0.07546002 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,377.85 or 0.99929958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00041494 BTC.

Thorstarter Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

