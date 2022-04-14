Throne One Day Volume Tops $3.48 Million (THN)

Throne (THN) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Throne coin can now be purchased for $0.0640 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Throne has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Throne has a total market cap of $25.02 million and $3.48 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00044403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.95 or 0.07548266 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,018.73 or 1.00091941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00041151 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

