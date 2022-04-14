Tigress Financial Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $678.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Tigress Financial from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.57.

Shares of COST traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $595.82. The stock had a trading volume of 82,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,319. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $362.55 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $264.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $542.19 and its 200 day moving average is $521.34.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

