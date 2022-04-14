Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives $33.40 Average PT from Analysts

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Paul D. Bell purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $45,285.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,351 shares of company stock worth $6,592,315 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% in the 4th quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after buying an additional 12,953,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Toast by 992.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223,299 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $221,555,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $94,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

TOST stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.62. 5,388,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,925,761. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02. Toast has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.55 million. Research analysts predict that Toast will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

