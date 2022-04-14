TokenPay (TPAY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $53,397.00

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. TokenPay has a market cap of $666,443.46 and approximately $53,397.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,903.34 or 1.00019595 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00060159 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00024954 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001936 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000769 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

