Toople (LON:TOOP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Toople Plc (LON:TOOP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 3000000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,571.43.

Toople Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband and telephony solutions to small and medium sized businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers cloud based telephony services or Voice over Internet Protocol telephony; broadband over copper, Ethernet first mile, SIM, and Ethernet data and mobile services.

