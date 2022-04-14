Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Raised to C$27.50

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.25 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.48.

TPZEF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.87. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,644. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $17.87.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

