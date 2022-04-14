Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.19

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.19 and traded as low as C$4.95. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$4.98, with a volume of 5,966 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$139.90 million and a PE ratio of 1.60.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$75.95 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

