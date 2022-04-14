Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

TPH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.