Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Hits One Day Volume of $4.41 Million

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Trias Token (new) has a market capitalization of $9.88 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias Token (new) coin can now be bought for $6.17 or 0.00014997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Trias Token (new) has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trias Token (new) alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00034430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00104155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Trias Token (new) Profile

TRIAS is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Token (new) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias Token (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias Token (new) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias Token (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Token (new) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias Token (new) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.