Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Trading Down 2.1%

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55. Approximately 197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

Several research firms recently commented on TRRSF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.38.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

