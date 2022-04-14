TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Trading Down 0.3%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.64 and last traded at $28.70. Approximately 299 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.41.

Get TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,118 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.