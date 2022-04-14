TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Rating) were down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.14 and last traded at $28.14. Approximately 248 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

