Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Short Interest Update

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,400 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the March 15th total of 544,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 667,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TUFN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tufin Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 801,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $117,000. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TUFN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 617,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,943. The company has a market capitalization of $474.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.61. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

