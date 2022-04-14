TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.27

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from TwentyFour Income’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TwentyFour Income stock opened at GBX 109.92 ($1.43) on Thursday. TwentyFour Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117 ($1.52). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 112.92.

In related news, insider Richard Burwood bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £21,400 ($27,886.37).

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

