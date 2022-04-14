Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Barclays

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $375.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Twilio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $345.09.
NYSE:TWLO opened at $145.96 on Wednesday. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.64.
In other Twilio news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $675,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,013 shares of company stock worth $3,788,559 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 81.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.
Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
