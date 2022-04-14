UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 2,050” Price Target for ASOS (LON:ASC)

UBS Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($71.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.43) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($29.97) to GBX 1,700 ($22.15) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,850 ($50.17) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,755.36 ($48.94).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 1,478.88 ($19.27) on Wednesday. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,506 ($71.75). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,788.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,236.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67.

In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.72), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,804,901.28).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

