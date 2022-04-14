Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Udemy Inc. develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Udemy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Udemy in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.77.

UDMY opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. Udemy has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $32.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.80.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $137.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Udemy (Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Udemy (UDMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.