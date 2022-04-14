Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $446.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $446.64.

Several analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ULTA traded up $9.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $415.50. The stock had a trading volume of 626,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,225. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.66. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $299.77 and a one year high of $422.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

