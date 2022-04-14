Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $53.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ultra Clean traded as low as $32.58 and last traded at $32.74, with a volume of 1296687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.01.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UCTT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,449,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,656,000 after purchasing an additional 61,138 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,859,000 after purchasing an additional 202,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 846,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,709,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 32.0% during the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 662,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 160,499 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.20.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

