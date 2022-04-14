Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,157.31

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,157.31 ($41.14) and traded as high as GBX 3,332 ($43.42). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 3,310 ($43.13), with a volume of 53,900 shares trading hands.

ULE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.61) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,350 ($30.62) to GBX 3,500 ($45.61) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,887.50 ($37.63).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,160.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,158.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94. The firm has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.47.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

