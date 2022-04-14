UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €12.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.04) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.39) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($22.28) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($16.30) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($13.59) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €15.00 ($16.30) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.42 ($17.84).

UniCredit has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($13.93) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($19.98).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

