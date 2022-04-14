Uniswap (UNI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $181.96 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Uniswap has a market cap of $6.70 billion and approximately $181.96 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.73 or 0.00023503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 133.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 689,096,249 coins. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

