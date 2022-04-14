UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY22 guidance to $21.20-21.70 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $21.200-$21.700 EPS.

NYSE UNH opened at $537.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $496.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.58. The stock has a market cap of $505.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $374.58 and a fifty-two week high of $548.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 934 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.96.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

