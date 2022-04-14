UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Reaches New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $553.29 and last traded at $534.82, with a volume of 4209033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $533.71.

The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.96.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $496.45 and a 200-day moving average of $469.58. The company has a market cap of $503.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

