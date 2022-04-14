UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.20-21.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.62. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.200-$21.700 EPS.

NYSE:UNH traded up $3.29 on Thursday, reaching $537.00. 3,011,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,806. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $374.58 and a 52 week high of $548.97. The firm has a market cap of $505.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $507.96.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 934 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

