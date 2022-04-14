Unitrade Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $85,791.00 (TRADE)

Unitrade (TRADE) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Unitrade has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $85,791.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unitrade has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unitrade coin can currently be bought for about $0.0679 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00034396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00104254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Unitrade

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,457,237 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

