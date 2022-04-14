Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Universal worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UVV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Universal by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 24,231 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Universal in the third quarter valued at $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal in the third quarter valued at $1,639,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 14.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after buying an additional 24,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Universal stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $58.98. 75,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,175. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $652.64 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.83%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

