Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,003,000 after acquiring an additional 633,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,362,000 after acquiring an additional 20,118 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 485,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,996,000 after buying an additional 55,615 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 447,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,445,000 after buying an additional 59,203 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.56.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded down $5.26 on Thursday, hitting $147.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,703. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $128.21 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

