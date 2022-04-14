Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

UBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:UBA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.31. The stock had a trading volume of 111,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,043. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.56%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

