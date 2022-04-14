US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the March 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
US Nuclear stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. US Nuclear has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.
US Nuclear Company Profile (Get Rating)
