US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the March 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

US Nuclear stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. US Nuclear has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

Get US Nuclear alerts:

US Nuclear Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Nuclear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Nuclear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.