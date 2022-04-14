USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

NYSE:USNA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.85. 50,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,373. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.96. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $77.03 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.87.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.27). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $106,099.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,653 shares of company stock valued at $600,825. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

