Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 55,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 570,667 shares.The stock last traded at $14.64 and had previously closed at $14.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UTZ shares. Stephens lowered Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 104.77%.

In other news, Director Antonio F. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $353,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Cary Devore bought 7,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,921.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 48,399 shares of company stock valued at $666,617. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,683,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after acquiring an additional 312,568 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,507,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,033,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,565 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,858,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,104,000 after purchasing an additional 108,967 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,119,000 after purchasing an additional 165,636 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

