v.systems (VSYS) Price Hits $0.0118

v.systems (VSYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. v.systems has a market cap of $29.99 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, v.systems has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

v.systems Profile

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,471,881,479 coins and its circulating supply is 2,533,273,015 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

