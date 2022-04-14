Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Trading Down 1.6%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 58,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,148,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.
The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
In other Vaccinex news, Director Jacob B. Frieberg bought 90,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Strydonck Gerald E. Van bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,911,891 shares of company stock worth $2,126,399. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.
About Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)
Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.
