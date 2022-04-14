Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the March 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of VACC stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. Vaccitech has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

VACC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaccitech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In other news, Director Joseph Scheeren purchased 10,000 shares of Vaccitech stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $50,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VACC. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vaccitech in the third quarter valued at $9,444,000. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in Vaccitech in the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Vaccitech in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vaccitech by 106.3% in the third quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccitech (Get Rating)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.