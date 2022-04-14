Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Short Interest Down 79.6% in March

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 79.6% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VLYPP opened at $25.30 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $31.66.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

About Valley National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.