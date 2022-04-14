Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Up to $76.70

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.70, but opened at $80.00. Value Line shares last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 90 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The company has a market cap of $794.99 million, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.71.

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 35.49%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 7.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Value Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

