VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.18% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLTR. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,437,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $9,619,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 223,925 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,091,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after acquiring an additional 181,918 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

