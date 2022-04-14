Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $6.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $393.92. 591,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,906. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $350.99 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.35.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

